Best of BS Opinion: Reforming ratings, the fake 'freebie' debate, and more

How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Best of BS Opinion: After the rate hike, unnatural urbanisation, and more
US Fed Policy Preview: What are the markets expecting?
Rupees, bonds gain despite 75 bps US Fed rate hike to tackle inflation
Will markets absorb Fed's half-point whiplash?
According to the first edit, the global situation would not be supportive in the foreseeable future, and would affect economic outcomes in India. Policy calculations and market expectations must be adjusted to this underlying reality, in view of the US Fed’s position. The second edit says the new norms for credit-rating agencies will improve transparency.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Treasury losses have pulled down the profits of many banks but the good story is the continuous improvement in the quality of assets and arrest of fresh slippages.
Mihir S Sharma: The model of state government-led provision of welfare is under sustained attack, and that’s not good news for India.
Debashis Basu looks at what made Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla an outstanding investor.
