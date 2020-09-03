JUST IN
Portents for a future world war
Best of BS Opinion: Resolving bad loans, case for cooperation on GST & more

Business Standard opinion pieces for the day, among other things, talk about bad loans in the banking system

BS Opinion | artificial intelligence

Rajesh Kumar 

Tamil Nadu has borrowed close to a massive Rs 40,000 crore in four-and-a-half months, compared to Rs 17,000 crore last year

The Supreme Court was expected to decide the moratorium interest waiver issue on Wednesday.

However, the hearing had to be deferred until Thursday. Irrespective of the nature of the judgement, the banking system would be facing severe challenges in the coming quarters. Business Standard opinion pieces for the day, among other things, talk about bad loans in the banking system.

The policy response to emerging challenges in the financial system will have a bearing on India’s potential growth in the medium to long run, argues our lead editorial

Our governments can choose to work with industry and users for better outcomes, instead of contending on the basis of outmoded mindsets, laws, and regulations, writes Shyam Ponappa

There is talk of pilots on automated farming, where agricultural machinery would be integrated not only with solar, but with robotics, automation and artificial intelligence to take us to next-generation agriculture, writes Vandana Gombar

Quote

“I am sure that the states will reciprocate in supporting a resolution that [GST] cess collection continues beyond the five years till the entire debt of the Centre is totally liquidated, along with the entire interest payment cost.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 06:00 IST

