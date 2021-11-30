JUST IN
Rural India unimpressed by farm law repeal
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Risks in crypto-assets, challenge for Akasa and more

Here are the best of BS Opinion pieces of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

There are risks in crypto-assets and aviation. And the government opted for the less risky path. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

K P Krishnan: Given the characteristics of crypto-assets, regulators ought to build capacity in their technological and economic aspects.

Mahesh Vyas: The announcement on repealing the farm laws did not make any material difference to improving rural consumer sentiment.

Read it here

Indrajit Gupta: The real challenge for Akasa will be to match IndiGo's cost structure, which is the benchmark across the industry on efficiency and scale.

I decided it’s finally time for me to leave. Why? There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being founder-led.

Outgoing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

First Published: Tue, November 30 2021. 06:30 IST

