Best of BS Opinion: Risks in crypto-assets, challenge for Akasa and more

There are risks in crypto-assets and And the government opted for the less risky path. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

K P Krishnan: Given the characteristics of crypto-assets, regulators ought to build capacity in their technological and economic aspects. Read it here

Mahesh Vyas: The announcement on repealing the farm laws did not make any material difference to improving rural consumer sentiment.

Read it here

Indrajit Gupta: The real challenge for Akasa will be to match IndiGo’s cost structure, which is the benchmark across the industry on efficiency and scale. Read it here