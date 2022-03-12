Best of BS Opinion: Shock-proofing economy, a long-expected invasion & more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday.
T N Ninan in his weekly column, Weekend Ruminations, underlines how things have improved for India over the past decades.
At the individual level, he notes, the best safety net that can be provided is jobs. Read here
In other views:
If Syria and Chechnya are any guide, the Russian leadership will be tempted to bomb Ukraine into submission once they have control of the skies, writes Mihir S Sharma
Some 90 countries already have commercial 5G while India hasn’t even auctioned spectrum, writes Devangshu Datta
