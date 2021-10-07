JUST IN
A policy hold and a hawkish commentary
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Stable economic outlook, telecom reforms, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Rajesh Kumar 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday.

Encouraged by the ongoing economic recovery, Moody’s Investors Service changed its outlook on India’s sovereign ratings from negative to stable on Tuesday. In this context, our lead editorial notes that recovering from a contraction, India will post a higher growth rate in the current year, and the momentum is likely to be carried forward into the first half of the next fiscal year. But economic growth in the medium term would depend on a variety of factors. Read here...

At first glance, the big-bang telecom relief package last month might seem disappointing. A closer look shows the possibility of real promise, writes Shyam Ponappa. Read here...

In the early days of mobiles, SMS was the most popular way of communication because of its lower cost than that of a call. Now text messages are part of any telecom operator’s package and therefore mostly free unless it’s an international SMS, but its popularity has continued to decline steadily, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here...
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Although there has been a stabilisation of the financial system, there has not been material progress towards the structural weaknesses that keeps India’s current rating at Baa3.”
Christian de Guzman of Moody's Investors Service

First Published: Thu, October 07 2021. 06:30 IST

