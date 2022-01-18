JUST IN
Some unemployment puzzles
Best of BS Opinion: Tackling inequality, pragmatism on investment & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Rajesh Kumar 

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Tuesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased inequality at multiple levels in different countries, including India.

In this context, our lead editorial suggests ways to increase direct tax collection. The government can, for instance, remove exemptions against investments for individual taxpayers, which essentially benefits the better-off sections. Read here

China has a strategy to deliberately create dependence on itself in critical areas so that this could be weaponised if it became necessary, writes former foreign secretary Shyam Saran. Read here

Our second editorial highlights how blocking investment from China is affecting India. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY “We urge the Government of India to commit to an economic system which creates a more equal and sustainable nation.”

Amitabh Behar, CEO, Oxfam India

First Published: Tue, January 18 2022. 06:30 IST

