Best of BS Opinion: Tackling inequality, pragmatism on investment & more

-
ALSO READ
Minimum global tax rate should be 25%, says World Inequality Report
India 'poor and very unequal' with affluent elite: World Inequality Report
India's health inequality made worse by reduced health budget: Oxfam report
Budget 2022-23: No major surprise expected in income-tax slabs
Best of BS Opinion: Search for tax evasion, misstep on testing, and more
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Tuesday.
The Covid-19 pandemic has increased inequality at multiple levels in different countries, including India.
In this context, our lead editorial suggests ways to increase direct tax collection. The government can, for instance, remove exemptions against investments for individual taxpayers, which essentially benefits the better-off sections. Read here
In other views:
China has a strategy to deliberately create dependence on itself in critical areas so that this could be weaponised if it became necessary, writes former foreign secretary Shyam Saran. Read here
Our second editorial highlights how blocking investment from China is affecting India. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU