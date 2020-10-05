JUST IN
UN@75 v multilateralism & democracy
Best of BS Opinion: Task before the new SBI boss, debt restructuring & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Banking is a unifier in a divided country. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Most stressed lenders should go into restructuring loans, like issuing equity, with the IBC being the bedrock of the exercise, says Ajay Shah

The 75th anniversary of the UN came when the world is most divided and most dysfunctional. Sunita Narain explains

Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you the achievements of the outgoing SBI chairman and the tasks before his successor.

Though we lost the peak demand month of April to the lockdown, sales are almost normal now and plants running at pre-lockdown days now.

Given this, I expect to close this year with double-digit growth H M Bharuka, vice-chairman and managing director of Kansai Nerolac Paints

Mon, October 05 2020.

