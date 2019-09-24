Best of BS opinion: Testing the impact of tax cut, definition of employment

Why the impact of corporation tax cut may not be as substantial on the government’s finances or on India Inc, and how culture can shape our perception of employment. Pallav Nayak sums up the views. China’s trade war with the US is disrupting manufacturing supply arrangements. Many companies are looking to set up plants elsewhere in the emerging world--and India should be high on their list of possible destinations. Our first edit lists what India must to become a manufacturing hub. The Supreme Court’s judgment bringing NGOs “substantially funded” by the government under the raises critical questions. The government should include a specific definition of “substantial funding” in the RTI Act so that overburdened courts are not loaded with more cases on this count, says our second edit. Finance Minister expects the new lower corporation tax rate of 25 per cent will improve compliance and help her stick to the fiscal deficit target.

The actual gain for India Inc, however, could be little and the government’s revenue loss much less than the feared Rs 1.45 trillion, writes A K Bhattacharya. Culture and evolution can shape perceptions regarding employment. These differences offer a rich insight into the nature of employment. Incorporating these into the definition of employment is a challenge worth picking up, writes Mahesh Vyas.