Best of BS opinion: Testing the impact of tax cut, definition of employment

Understanding the concept of employment
Sitharaman has said she is expecting improved compliance after the tax cut and that it would help her stick to the fiscal deficit target
Why the impact of corporation tax cut may not be as substantial on the government’s finances or on India Inc, and how culture can shape our perception of employment. Pallav Nayak sums up the views. China’s trade war with the US is disrupting manufacturing supply arrangements. Many companies are looking to set up plants elsewhere in the emerging world--and India should be high on their list of possible destinations. Our first edit lists what India must to become a manufacturing hub. The Supreme Court’s judgment bringing NGOs “substantially funded” by the government under the Right to Information Act raises critical questions. The government should include a specific definition of “substantial funding” in the RTI Act so that overburdened courts are not loaded with more cases on this count, says our second edit. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expects the new lower corporation tax rate of 25 per cent will improve compliance and help her stick to the fiscal deficit target.

The actual gain for India Inc, however, could be little and the government’s revenue loss much less than the feared Rs 1.45 trillion, writes A K Bhattacharya. Culture and evolution can shape perceptions regarding employment. These differences offer a rich insight into the nature of employment. Incorporating these into the definition of employment is a challenge worth picking up, writes Mahesh Vyas.

QUOTE OF THE DAY "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!" Greta Thunberg, Swedish teenage activist, at the UN climate change summit.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 06:50 IST

