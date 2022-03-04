Best of BS Opinion: The digital threat, follow the money, and more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
LIVE: 26 flights over next 3 days to bring back Indians from Ukraine
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
LIVE: Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power to better negotiate
LIVE: PM Modi speaks to President Putin, discusses safe passage for Indians
The first edit says the developed nations must lead in mitigation and extend financial assistance to the developing countries for adapting to climate change. The second edit argues the Ukraine war indicates how urgently India needs to review its cyber-defence policies, and, equally important, build deterrent cyber-offensive capability
Ajai Shukla: Given the economic and military-technical realities, India needs to shift to indigenous aero engine programmes for combat aircraft without delay
Vandana Gomdar: India’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, and its interim target of 500 GW of zero-carbon generation capacity by 2030, will drive growth in the near term
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU