Best of BS Opinion: The digital threat, follow the money, and more

The first edit says the developed nations must lead in mitigation and extend financial assistance to the developing countries for adapting to climate change. The second edit argues the Ukraine war indicates how urgently India needs to review its cyber-defence policies, and, equally important, build deterrent cyber-offensive capability

Ajai Shukla: Given the economic and military-technical realities, India needs to shift to indigenous aero engine programmes for combat aircraft without delay

Vandana Gomdar: India’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, and its interim target of 500 GW of zero-carbon generation capacity by 2030, will drive growth in the near term