JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The legacy issues of public sector banks
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The legacy issues of PSBs, Apple's new bite and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Kanika Datta 

banks, checklist

Reviewing the chequered history of bank nationalisation in India, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Y V Reddy raises some pertinent questions about the governance of state-owned banks, including how the common man in the rural areas will cope with the disappearance of the smaller ones. Elsewhere on the opinion pages the state of India remains in focus. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

This regime has established a laser-focus on project execution.

As Dhiraj Nayyar points out, the process of policymaking must also be put through the same kind of rigour.

R Gopalakrishnan draws on popular history and myth to argue for economists, businessmen, policymakers and upright citizens to raise their voices for a dialogue of alternatives to generate ideas for action in economic and social reform.

Vinayak Chatterjee describes how vast networking programmes are overshadowing traditional infrastructure projects.

The PM made a valid point about the urgent need to eradicate malnutrition but the business-as-usual approach needs to be changed to achieve this, says the second edit.

The top edit analyses Apple latest strategic shift to focus on pricing rather than premium customers.

The simmering protests in Hong Kong are likely to be a serious setback to China’s quest for integration with the global financial market and a challenge to its “one country, two systems” creed, says Shyam Saran.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The Modi government should come out of the habit of headline management. A lot of time has been wasted already”

- Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in an interview to Dainik Bhaskar

First Published: Fri, September 13 2019. 09:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU