Best of BS Opinion: The myth of rational voter, the lost republic, and more

The said on Thursday that China was increasing troops along the Line of Actual Control since early May and India had to make a counter deployment. With rising border tension, some believe that India should respond in economic terms by cutting imports from China.

This may not be easy. Business Standard pieces of the day talk about India’s economic response to China among other issues

There is every reason to distrust the weight that an increasingly geo-politically aggressive China occupies in the global trading system and within the Indian economy in particular. But the solution to that lies in increasing India’s own competitiveness, building close trading ties with other nations, and seeking to replace China in a select number of supply chains, not closing India off, notes our lead editorial

The Chinese side broke not only all agreements with India, signed from time to time, but also violated the fundamental norms of conflict, write Harsh V Pant & Vinay Kaura

If there is such a thing as a perfect storm in politics, it is this. Inside and out, India is under siege and there is not a thing that is going right— on the economy, on jobs, on foreign policy, on defence, the future does not appear to be rosy on any front, writes Aakar Patel

By looking for an Emergency in our times, we forget to notice that the first Republic inaugurated with the Constitution of India is already over, notes Yogendra Yadav