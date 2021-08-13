Best of BS Opinion: The Rs 6-trillion challenge, caste in stone, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Friday
The government is preparing a Rs 6-trillion asset monetisation plan, which will include a range of assets, such as national highways. Successful asset monetisation at the scale envisaged will go a long way in potentially starting a virtuous cycle and significantly increasing the productive capacity of the economy through higher public investment. But the government also needs to be careful in terms of how the proceeds are used.
It should not become another tool to finance the fiscal deficit, notes our lead editorial. Read here
With a rise in earth’s temperature inevitable now, India needs to empower and make every district climate-equipped to mitigate its impact on the poorest, writes Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. Read here
With the 127th constitutional amendment, the states have just acquired a powerful tool to promote meaningful social empowerment. It is vital that they do not reduce this power to a cynical instrument of entitlement politics, argues our second editorial. Read here
