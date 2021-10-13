Best of BS Opinion: The state of states, an award for certainty, and more

JUST IN
An award for certainty
Kanika Datta 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Data on state budgets is patchy and irregular yet given that they collectively outspend the Centre, such information is becoming vital for any accurate assessment of the Indian economy. In fact, even a study of the limited unaudited data available for 20 large states points to a developing anomaly, writes A K Bhattacharya. States have performed poorly on revenue collection but outspend the Centre, especially on revenue expenditure. The Centre, on the other hand, is making huge gains in revenue through both collections and reduced transfers to the states but has kept expenditure under control. The Centre, therefore, will celebrate its fiscal prudence, but the states will suffer. Read his analysis here

In other views:

The second edit says this year’s Nobel Prize for Economics discovered the power of the “natural experiment” in providing clear answers to vexed economic questions. Read it here

India needs to come up with a more robust response to China’s border incursions, the top edit argues. Read it here

R Gopalakrishnan explains why independent directors need more training and alignment with the behavioural aspects of governance, not only about the laws. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Some people see human rights violations in some incidents but not in other similar incidents. Human rights are violated when viewed via political spectacles”
Narendra Modi at the National Human Rights Commission’s foundation day

First Published: Wed, October 13 2021. 06:30 IST

