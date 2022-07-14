Best of BS Opinion: Too few jobs, crafting credible public systems, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Thursday.

According to a projection by the United Nations, India is set to become the world’s largest country by population next year.

Our lead editorial argues that the biggest policy challenge in this context will be to create jobs for the rising workforce. Read here

Public policy management needs to address the challenge of not leaving any poor household behind, writes Amarjeet Sinha. Read here

In the light of the flood of insider revelations in western corporations, the lack of whistle-blowers in Indian corporations is striking, writes Kanika Datta. Read here