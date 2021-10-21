Best of BS Opinion: Towards zero hunger, pricing reform, and more

JUST IN
Zee-Invesco: Disclosure in instalments
Business Standard

Rajesh Kumar 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday.

The government’s approval of the full privatisation of Air India has raised expectations that the disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) may be carried out effectively and as planned before the end of this financial year. Yet there are broader questions about the management of the fuel economy that must be asked at this point. As our lead editorial notes, the government has on the one hand tried to maintain some elements of price control while on the other hand turning to fuel taxes to fill giant gaps in its revenue. The disinvestment of BPCL is the right time to introduce long-term tax and pricing reforms. Read here

I believe we would have been better off without the PLI scheme, with the Rs 2 trillion it will cost us taxpayers spent on building infrastructure and improving logistics to make all of India more competitive instead of benefiting a few firms, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here

The battle between Zee and Invesco has many angles. As Shyamal Majumdar notes, in the interest of its own credibility, Invesco should not toe the disclosure-in-instalments line taken by the Zee promoters. It has a golden opportunity to go one-up by disclosing everything at one go and reveal an alternate feasible plan for Zee’s future. Read here
“In the last six-seven years, we have been able to establish faith among people that it is possible to stop corruption in the country.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, October 21 2021. 06:30 IST

