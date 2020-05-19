Best of BS Opinion: Unemployment rate at 24%, Covid-19 impact, and more

JUST IN
Migrants travel on a lorry to return to their hometowns, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Mathura. Photo: PTI

Interpretations differ, but all agree it’s a long haul. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

Who will bear the burden of falling GDP, asks Nitin Desai. Judging by the impact of the lockdown, a large part of the burden will fall on wage earners, particularly daily wagers and migrant labourers Read here

It certainly wasn’t a stimulus package as is commonly understood, nor did it add up to Rs 20 trillion as expenditure to the exchequer, says Shreekant Sambrani Read here

The unemployment rate remained stable at 24 per cent during the week ended May 17, says Mahesh Vyas.

The government’s apparent resistance to spurring demand through direct unilateral transfer to households and the extension of the lockdown imply the economy would take a long time to recover Read here

Doorstep delivery is the biggest opportunity thrown open by the coronavirus crisis. Inevitably, new leaders will emerge in this landscape, says Shailesh Dobhal Read here

The penance done by Delhiites in the last one and a half months will not go waste

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
