Uneven development
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Uneven development, not quite a Lehman moment & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Can Gati Shakti, the prime minister’s latest big-bang masterplan for infrastructure and connectivity, succeed? The pro-business and pro-investment rhetoric surrounding the launch is certainly to be welcomed but the coordinated approach involving 16 ministries also needs to take in the concerns of state governments and civil society. Too many programmes have stumbled on just these hurdles, says the top edit. Read it here

T T Ram Mohan points out that China’s banks have been preparing for years to deal with an Evergrande-type crisis. Read it here

Rathin Roy assesses the IMF’s latest fiscal monitor and world economic outlook and points out that there are hazards in the optimistic prognosis for the Indian economy. Read it here

The second edit says a granular assessment of multidimensional poverty in India points to the need to reassess affirmative action programmes. Read it here

“Does good corporate governance only apply to companies and not their institutional investors?”
Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka over Invesco pushing a merger deal with Reliance

First Published: Fri, October 15 2021. 06:30 IST

