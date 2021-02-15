Best of BS Opinion: Unlocking public assets, terms of disengagement & more

The government hopes to monetise public sector assets – either land or projects – to raise money and plough it back into infrastructure investment. This sounds great in theory but how it works in practice is another question. The top edit examines the risks and rewards. Read it here.

Other views examine the PM’s open support for the private sector, the outlook for the borrowing-driven growth plan, questions around the disengagement agreement in eastern Ladakh and the need for a “bad bank”.

spoke eloquently on the wealth-creating prowess of the private sector in Parliament.

But Debashis Basu points out that the rhetoric has not been matched by the kind of big bang reforms that would have enabled private business to function optimally. Which PM Modi should we believe, he asks here

History will judge this Budget based on whether the government’s big bet on a public sector borrowing-driven growth revival works out, writes Mihir Sharma. Read it here

Why do we need a bad bank, owned by the banks themselves, when there are at least 28 Asset Reconstruction Companies around, writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Read his explanation of why a bad bank is a bad idea here

The second edit explains why the mutual pullback at Pangong Tso should be the starting not the end-point of continuing multi-pronged dialogue with Beijing. Read it here