Best of BS Opinion: Wasted spectrum, Business before Atmanirbhar & more

Once again, a telecommunication spectrum auction in India has not met its assigned numbers. The short auction of some spectrum, over only two days, brought in around Rs 80,000 crore, of which about a fifth is to be made available before the end of the ongoing financial year.
In the context of the upcoming 5G auctions, our lead edit argues that the reserve price will have to be rationally set in order for it to be a success. For that to happen, the government must first recognise that “success” would necessarily involve the actual deployment of spectrum for the 5G rollout at a fair, market-determined price.
In Motorcycles, India dominates the world market. Shyam Ponappa talks about what it will take to replicate this success in other industries. Read here
Much before taking Indian products to the global market had turned fashionable under various signature schemes, many multinationals were already sourcing items across categories from this country for overseas buyers, writes Nivedita Mookerji
