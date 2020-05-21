Best of BS Opinion: When perception is reality, Covid-19 crisis, and more

JUST IN
Conflict between the need to control economic activities and the compulsion to open up has never been stronger than now. It left too many voids to fill. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

The last 50 years have taught us that controls stifle the economy, says Naushad Forbes.

We must sharply limit bureaucratic discretion to just the micro-containment areas Read here

Mergers and acquisitions are a way for businesses to stay afloat, says Somasekhar Sundaresan. A framework for shareholders to excuse an acquirer from making an open offer by a large majority vote is an idea whose time has come Read here

While filing their financial results for FY20, corporations should adequately address the Covid-19-related concerns and its impact on the asset quality. Ashok Banerjee explains Read here

The government could have demonstrated its intent by promising legislative measures to ensure constitutional protection to the poor, says Prabal Basu Roy Read here

I have no objection to the Congress party or Smt Priayankaji, but this mischief related to buses… the politics on buses is not appropriate

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 06:20 IST

