Best of BS Opinion: Reform in agriculture, public investment push and more

The 15-month old farm agitation came to an end on Thursday. The government has also agreed to form a committee to ensure that farmers benefit from the minimum support price (MSP) across the country. As our editorial notes, the government would be well advised to engage with farmers from across the country to find feasible ways to increase farm incomes.

After the reversal of the farm laws, increasing the ambit of MSP could permanently damage the prospects of reform in the agriculture sector and must be avoided. Read here

In other views:

On present evidence, it does not appear likely that a return to a high growth path will happen on account of market forces alone. A big push from public investment is required, writes T T Ram Mohan here.

The abysmal global co-operation failure to provide sufficient and equitable vaccines during the recent pandemic and the successful multilateral effort to combat and overcome demonstrate the importance of reclaiming multilateral action and initiative, writes Rathin Roy here.