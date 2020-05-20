Bihar election not forgotten: Nadda holds talks with top BJP leaders

Exposed to the public

Three senior Indian Administrative Services officers in Chhattisgarh had been assigned the job of ensuring smooth homecoming of migrant labourers from other states. The contact numbers of the three were circulated through an advertisement in case someone needed help. While the numbers of the personal assistants of two of these officers were advertised, the third officer suddenly found his personal number out in the public domain. Since then, this officer, who is the senior-most among the three, has had a harrowing time attending calls continuously. A majority of the callers were dialling to enquire about the transportation and other arrangements made for them. He has also faced the wrath of callers whose calls he had failed to attend for some reason. Now the officer is trying to figure out whose idea it was to release his personal contact number in the advertisement released for the benefit of stranded labourers.

Gubernatorial farming

Amid the Covid-19-induced lockdown, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (pictured) is busy farming on the Raj Bhawan premises. On his initiative, hi-tech polyhouses have been constructed there and tomato, red and yellow capsicum, coriander, spinach, fenugreek, broccoli, and lettuce saplings have been planted. These polyhouses are capable of producing vegetables throughout the year and in huge quantities at that. According to Raj Bhawan officials, about 150 saplings of hybrid tomato have been planted, which will produce an estimated 750 kg of the variety. Hopefully by the time they are ripe for the picking, we would have an answer to that age-old question: Is the tomato a fruit or a vegetable?

Bihar not forgotten

In the midst of the pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party has not taken its eyes off the Bihar election, due by October this year. While it remains uncertain how the elections would be conducted if the spread of the virus is not contained, the party is not leaving anything to chance. On Wednesday, BJP National President held a video conference with the party’s top Bihar leaders. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, former agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav, and some others attended the conference.