Boards and digital governance

The economic bounce-back we have seen over the past few months is, in part, because companies have been able to conduct commercial operations remotely. For many, this transition, along a digital path, has happened much earlier and faster than they might have planned but is not yet complete.

This gives company boards the opportunity to pause and review their digital governance framework. They need to ask whether the company has a digital governance structure and, importantly, checks and balances in place. If it does, this is an appropriate time to review these; if not, it is time to put ...