Brexit backstopped

The draft Brexit deal that the British cabinet rubber-stamped on Wednesday has served to underline like never before that leaving the European Union (EU) would be a more challenging proposition for the United Kingdom (UK) than Brexiteers bargained for. With Prime Minister Theresa May facing challenges within her party and the deal clearly unlikely to pass Parliament, the UK appears to be headed for more political turmoil and uncertainty.

Corporations would be wise to strengthen their contingency plans and explore alternative supply chain networks. The fundamental weakness of the current ...