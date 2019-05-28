Bring back the Syndicate

After an election result that can only be described as disastrous, the president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, reportedly informed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that he would like to leave his post.

What happens next is uncertain; the CWC, stocked with old-guard Congressmen who have risen to positions of power under the Gandhi family, supposedly rejected his resignation, but more recent reports suggest that Mr Gandhi himself is adamant about a change in leadership. Certainly, in most political parties around the world, a defeat of this magnitude would require a resignation at ...