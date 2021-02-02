Budget 2021: Allocation won't cover 300-million target for vaccination

While I am still looking at the numbers in detail, as the devil is in the detail, one can say the idea of combining the health system in terms of health services, as well as looking at nutrition, sanitation, water, and pollution (which are the determinants of health systems) is not a bad idea. It fits in well with the sustainable development goal number 3, which is looking after health and wellness.

But, we have to look at what health is getting by itself, in terms of the health ministry. There are two elements here — one, there is modest growth in the allocation for the National ...