Budgeting for the future of tech

The decade ahead for the government will have more technology-based services than ever before. The Budget announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicate that the government is ready to embrace the benefits of technology in diverse roles and sectors.

The focus on technology includes agriculture, textiles, urban renewal, ports and healthcare. Phrases like Internet of Things and machine learning, which were alien to the government, are now part of official lexicon. This is an important shift for governments since it must counter the perception that higher use ...