Builder must pay interest for delay

Sushma Bajpai had booked two flats in a building being constructed by Harsh Constructions and Siddhivinayak Developers. The agreed price for one flat was Rs 1,804,820, out of which Rs 469,254 was paid. As per the agreement dated February 8, 2006, the possession was to be handed over in June 2008. However, the builders failed to construct the building.

Repeated requested to accept the balance payment and complete construction went unheeded. So the coupled filed two separate consumer complaints for the two flats. The builders contested the case. They claimed that they could not be held ...