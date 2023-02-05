JUST IN
Rise of India's agritech defies funding winter
Expect 25 bps hike before RBI presses pause button
RBI Monetary Policy: One last rate hike now but signaling close to the peak
Indian capitalism's stress test
Capital crisis in Andhra Pradesh
The age of verbiage
Rewriting the lit fest script
The stakes get bigger: Why Gautam Adani had to re-assess his position
Budget 2023: What does the announcement related to P-notes indicate?
A 'waterfall' for insolvency resolution
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Rise of India's agritech defies funding winter
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Builder paid for breach of contract by buyer

The National Commission noted that the agreement provided for a refund of money, along with interest, but the purchasers had never sought refund

Topics
BS Opinion | consumer | National Commision

Jehangir B Gai 

Follow this columnist
Jehangir B Gai

Magic Info Solutions was engaged in land development. It had undertaken a group housing project at Gurugram in collaboration with Godrej Properties, to be named Godrej Summit.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 21:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.