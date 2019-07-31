Building a culture of success

In 2008, while scaling Games2win, my fourth start-up, my partner and I encountered a terrifying problem. Almost all our online games (made in Adobe Flash) were getting stolen from our websites by pirates across the world.

Our revenues evaporated, and we felt utterly helpless. Just then, a new innovative company called Mochi Ads from San Francisco developed a technology that helped track such pirated games. We innovated on their idea and created an ad solution inside our games that would travel with our games and remain "invisible" until the pirate sites actually launched our ...