By my own hand

You see it everywhere, absolutely everywhere: rough-and-ready brush lettering or something like it. It’s proudly imperfect and knowingly naïve. It’s bold and inkily raw; its voice can be raucous and assertive or tremulous and quivering.

It’s on posters, packaging, banners and trademarks of food brands and political movements; on literary book covers, at conferences and perhaps most of all as messages on social media. Brush lettering has long existed as a contrast to the mechanical perfection of type, of manufactured letters. But these new roughly wrought ...