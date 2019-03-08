Campaign silences: Rahul's Congress and the art of missing opportunities

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his mother and Manmohan Singh, met the ambassadors of the G20 countries over lunch. The ambassadors cannot be blamed for having expected a formal statement by Mr Gandhi on his approach to foreign policy. All they got was polite chitchat as the Congress president circulated from one table to the next.

Waste of time, said one diplomat present. Missed opportunity, said another. If, by general consent, Narendra Modi has regained lost ground since the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poor showing in the state elections of November-December, one ...