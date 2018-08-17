Celebrating a braveheart

I can’t get the photograph of Rajendra Singh out of my mind. He is laughing, proud moustache curled upwards and eyes looking fearlessly at the camera. He looks like a man who isn’t afraid of anything, even death. And from all accounts, that’s exactly what he was.

Here’s his story. Sixty-two-year-old Rajendra Singh used to live in East Champaran, Bihar. Till 2010, he ran a petrol pump and lived comfortably with his family. Things in his village were, however, far from ideal and Singh used to raise his voice against any case of corruption he came across. After he ...