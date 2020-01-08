CEOs on Social: Will the ego land in 2020?

According to a recent global study of 20 of the largest companies in 21 countries, only 17 per cent of chief executive officers (CEOs) globally were active on Twitter, with India lagging at just 10 per cent.

Globally, and in India, CEOs are more comfortable with LinkedIn, where discourse is more civil and the noise controlled; 58 per cent of CEOs surveyed globally were active here but less than 20 per cent of Indian CEOs. This is not surprising because the former now resembles Iraq — dynamic and dangerous — while the latter is more akin to Singapore — efficient and ...