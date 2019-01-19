China's military: The shape of things to come

Xi Jinping ordered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be ready for battle, as the country in his opinion faces unprecedented risks and challenges.

He said “all military units must correctly understand major national security and development trends, and strengthen their sense of unexpected hardship, crisis and battle.” Underlining that “the world is facing a period of major changes never seen in a century, and China is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development,” Mr Xi stressed the need to focus on combat research, advance work ...