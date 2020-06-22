China sizes up PM Modi and India

Even before the Ladakh crisis, China must have already had a measure of the man; after all Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met President Xi Jinping eighteen times and visited that country five times—more than any other Indian prime minister. Now after the PM has said there were no Chinese incursions into Indian territory in Ladakh, they may have sized up India too—as a country hesitant to take on its might.

The Chinese may well have convinced Prime Minister Modi that he was personally destined to take Sino-Indian relations to greater heights. A revealing incident on May ...