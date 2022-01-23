Climate change for practical people

Climate scientists warn that an increase in the global average temperature of more than 1.5 degrees will trigger catastrophic events. The baseline is pre-industrial conditions, the period from 1850-1900. So far, the rise in temperature for the world has been about 1 degree and for India it has been 0.7 degrees.

These seem like small numbers. Many practical people think that a change of about 1 degree can’t be that bad. We should be very worried about climate change for two reasons. First, these modest changes in the average temperature go with disastrous changes in the extremes. ...