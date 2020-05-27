Confusing signals on lockdown

Lockdown 4.0 is about to run its course.

From June 1, will we en­ter lockdown 5.0, after 68 days of hearing and seeing “don’t”, "closed" and "not allowed" for all the fa­miliar places and things? As it looks un­likely that India will find another freedom at the stroke of midnight this month-end, will there be a cold circular before D-day to tell us our status? Or will the Prime Minister give us a balcony event once again to test our spirits at the close of 4.0? Ahead of lockdown 5.0, if it does come, here are some wishes for both the ...