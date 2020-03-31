Contagion quandary: To globalise less or more

Globalisation is in the crosshairs. International trade and travel have spread the deadly coronavirus across 203 countries that has already killed more than 30,000 people and many more are likely to die before the pandemic is contained. Countries have shuttered their borders and people are shunning foreigners.

The interdependence of countries has disrupted supplies, including that of medicines and toilet rolls. Popular narrative blames it all on globalisation, and the clamour for reducing global interconnectedness is getting louder. It is a watershed moment for the world, and companies ...