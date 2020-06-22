Covid-19: What next?

At 425,000 cases and the number of new infections a day steadily climbing to touch 15,000, India is still some distance from peaking. Almost all significantly affected countries barring Brazil have peaked, though the US, China, and South Korea may be in for a second wave.

There is less cause for immediate concern in India, given that the recoveries at over 237,196 outstrip the 174,387 active cases and the death tally of 13,699 is still quite low as a percentage of the population. India records about 26,000 deaths a day in normal times and the daily Covid-19 death toll has touched 425-odd, ...