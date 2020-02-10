Cracking defence exports

New Delhi’s aim of increasing defence exports ten-fold, from the existing level of about Rs 2,000-3,000 crore annually to over $5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) each year, was first enunciated in the Defence Production Policy of 2018 (DPrP-2018). At Defexpo 2020 in Lucknow last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed that pledge.

Helped along by adding the export of civil aerospace products to that of the defence kit, the export figure has reached a high of Rs 10,700 crore this year. Even so, meeting the DPrP-2018 export target still requires a three and a half times increase, which ...