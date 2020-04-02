Currency conundrum

The outbreak of Covid-19 is resulting in widespread economic dislocation across the world. While the global economy is likely to slip into a sharp recession, economic activity in an emerging-market country like India has also been severely affected.

The impact of the pandemic on economic activity and the ensuing uncertainty have resulted in a wider sell-off in risk assets. Global portfolio managers, for instance, pulled out over $80 billion from emerging markets in March. Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian stocks and bonds worth over $15 billion in March, resulting in significant ...