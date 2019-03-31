Defining Japan in just one word

Imagine coining the phrase “The Victorian era” or “The Mughal period” or “The Stone Age”. And then imagine how millions and millions of people on Planet Earth will use that phrase for years and years, and for generations after generations.

Well, we are today in that unique cusp of history : On Monday, April 1, Japan will announce the era name that will be used for the new Emperor’s reign that begins on May 1 as the current Emperor Akihito abdicates in favour of his son Crown Prince Naruhito. When in 1989, Emperor Akihito took the throne, the name ...