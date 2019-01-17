Delhi govt devises happiness therapy to ensure hospitals don't feel gloomy

No more gloomy hospitals

After starting "Happiness curriculum" in schools, the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has now decided to extend the happiness quotient to the government hospitals of the city. As a pilot project, and to improve the "overall feel in the hospitals", the government has initiated a happiness therapy in the GTB hospital. As part of the therapy, the plan is to organise "dance and music in wards". Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has taken it upon himself to visit and gauge the response to the initiative. The programme could be extended to other hospitals in the future.

Bungalow politics

After closely contesting assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the state's politicians are now contesting for bungalows of their choice. Congress Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia had demanded a bungalow from the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in May 2018. His demand was not met then. Now when his party is in power, he wants the bungalow that is held by former minister Bhupendra Singh. However, Singh seems to be in no mood to vacate. In another case, the bungalow that has been allotted to Jitu Patwari, cabinet minister for higher education, sports and youth affairs, is yet to be vacated by the BJP's Narottam Mishra. Consequently, Patwari's old bungalow that he had got as an MLA during previous term is being renovated.

Back to business

The failure of the attempted "operation lotus" in Karnataka had the Congress social media cells troll the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. The BJP had ensured that its Karnataka legislators were housed in a five-star hotel in Gurugram for the duration. On Thursday, Karnataka Congress State Unit Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted: "We extend a hearty welcome to all Karnataka BJP MLAs who are returning home after an extended holiday at a luxury resort near Delhi. Now that they are sufficiently rejuvenated let us hope they will attend to the work of their constituencies which they have neglected for long."