DESH & 'videsh'

The commerce ministry’s Development Enterprise and Services Hub (DESH) Bill, 2022, has reportedly run into strong objections from the finance ministry over extending tax concessions to special economic zones (SEZs). North Block has argued that these breaks would “create havoc” for units outside the zones. Even if it were accepted that the finance ministry is arguing from the revenue maximisation perspective, its basic contention is spot on for multiple reasons. The DESH Bill seeks to replace the ill-fated SEZ Act of 2005, the United Progressive Alliance’s attempt to emulate China’s export-driven manufacturing strategy that transformed that country within a mere quarter century. But the Indian experiment failed spectacularly, principally because the private sector-driven SEZ developers leveraged the tax arbitrage to create a massive real estate play. The upshot was that SEZ locations were not always optimal for export-oriented industries. Not surprisingly, supply eventually outstripped demand. With large tracts of SEZs, often comprising fertile farmland, lying vacant and many applying for delisting subsequently, the draft DESH Bill, which will cover all existing and new large industrial enclaves, seeks to maximise infrastructure use and enhance India’s export competitiveness.