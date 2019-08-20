Development dilemmas, at home and abroad

India’s development options are being shaped by dilemmas at home and monumental changes in the external environment. Domestically, there is a seeming impossible trinity of jobs, growth and sustainability, where at best two out of three objectives get fulfilled.

For instance, solar parks attract international investment in sustainable infrastructure but do not create as many jobs as distributed energy infrastructure. Scaling up natural farming is good for soil health, carbon retention and water conservation and is labour-intensive, but value addition in farm yields might not ...