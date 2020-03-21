Divided we stand, united we fall

So much has changed in just one month … from Valentine to Quarantine! From mushy messages of love, hugs, kisses, togetherness and holding hands to social distancing and no-contact advisories! And the jokes and memes on social media are just getting more and more inventive, including the clever one on the most popular drink these days: The Quarantini, which is a regular martini, but one you toast alone in the solitude of your own home! Phew!! In the world of advertising too, the virus is having its impact.

KFC, in the UK last week, pulled off its ad campaign with its ...