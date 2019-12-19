Don't over-react on GST

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the body which comprises Union and state finance ministers and oversees the indirect tax system, met for the 38th time on Wednesday. But this was a meeting with a difference. So far, the Council has been able to maintain a tradition of unanimity, with every member agreeing on changes.

However, on this occasion, voting took place for the first time, and the rate on lotteries was increased to 28 per cent. This took place, reportedly, because the Kerala government maintained a resolute opposition to the proposal. While there may have been no ...