Don't repeat this crisis error

Welcome to the first truly global recession of the modern era. The pandemic disrespects national borders and is contemptuous of differences between regions and levels of economic development. Unlike in the global financial crisis and the trough that followed the 2001 terrorist attacks in the US, all regions are suffering contractions.

Asia’s policy makers need to remember that when plotting the path ahead as economies emerge from lockdowns. Even during its homegrown meltdown in the late 1990s, Asia managed 1.3 per cent growth. Back then, China was surging and the US was coasting ...