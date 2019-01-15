Don't throttle private schools

Nursery admissions for 2019 in Delhi’s private schools opened two weeks ago. The gold rush ends in the first week of March. Until then, parents remain tense; so too the school admission committees that have to cope with an elaborate points-based system. Arguably, private schools vary both in quality of service provided and fees charged.

Certainly, there is self-selection, namely, parents choose schools depending on what they can afford. But, the stampede is across-the-board. Parents’ revealed preference is clear. First, private schools are preferred to government ...